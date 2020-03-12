Global  

Kate Beckinsale recalls horrific Harvey Weinstein encounter after his sentencing

Kate Beckinsale recalls horrific Harvey Weinstein encounter after his sentencing

Kate Beckinsale recalls horrific Harvey Weinstein encounter after his sentencing

Kate Beckinsale has revealed a horrific encounter she had with Harvey Weinstein, when the disgraced producer allegedly launched into a foul-mouthed attack after she wore a pant suit to the premiere of Serendipity.

