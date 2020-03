Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News

SCUFFLE BROKE OUT BETWEEN CONGRESS LEADER JITU PATWARI AND A POLICE PERSONNEL IN BENGALURU, WHILE PATWARI WAS TRYING TO MEET THE MADHYA PRADESH REBEL MLAS AT EMBASSY BOULEVARD IN BENGALURU.

ADDRESSING THE MEDIA OVER POLITICAL TURMOIL IN MADHYA PRADESH, CONGRESS HIT OUT AT THE BJP, ALLEGING THAT MADHYAPRADESH CONGRESS MLAS HAVE BEEN TAKEN HOSTAGE, THEY ARE UNDER PRESSURE.

THE BOARD OF CONTROL FOR CRICKET IN INDIA NOW IS DISCUSSING THE POSSIBILITY OF HOLDING THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2020 BEHIND CLOSED DOORS AS A FALLOUT OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

FOREIGN MINISTER S JAISHANKAR HAS SAID THAT MORE THAN 6,000 INDIANS ARE STRANDED IN DIFFERENT PROVINCES OF IRAN, ONE OF THE WORST-HIT COUNTRIES BY CORONAVIRUS and other news