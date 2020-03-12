125 live preventing germs

Coronavirus a recent study on the coronavirus in china found that the death rate among those 80 and over is nearly 15 percent.

Now, one local organization that sees dozens of older adults every day is doing their part to help prevent the spread.

But now they're being extra cautious to make sure their equipment is sanitized several times a day and trying to minimize the spreading of germs in any way.

Ken baerg (berg) with one twentyáfive live tells me they're making sure they're following the guidelines and precedures set by the county "going into what we've been doing especially in the last couple weeks, we're really strongly encouraging through flyers, through newsletters, encouraging additional hand washing, preventing spread of certain extra forms of spreading it through hands, hand touching, shaking hands.

Just taking every little precaution we can that would be more important in the long run."

One twentyá five live is encouraging their members to just stay home if they're not feeling well.

125 live explains moving forward with operations of the facility, the safety of their members will be their number one priority.