Italy's shops, bars closed as virus lockdown toughens 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:07s - Published Italy's shops, bars closed as virus lockdown toughens Bars and shops across Italy were closed on Thursday as tougher restrictions were added to an already severe lockdown aimed to fight coronavirus contagion. Edward Baran reports.

Italy PM toughens virus lockdown as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic The Italian government has ordered the closure of all shops, bars and restaurants except food stores...

