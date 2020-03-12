Global  

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The NCAA will go forward with its March Madness games with just players, essential employees and families -- for now.

Jake Reiner reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsGothamistazcentral.comMediaiteCBS SportsJust JaredAnorakBBC NewsJapan Today


Pelicans-Kings game postponed out of caution for coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last scheduled NBA game before the league planned to suspend the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ImClassic

Bob Ross' #1 Fan RT @RollingStone: Hours after the NBA suspended its season, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus https:/… 20 seconds ago

Biggythelegend

Jose Ricardo Maiz RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING UPDATE: Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus after his teammate, Rudy Gobert, tested posit… 1 minute ago

_NCPatriot_

= Linda🇺🇸Wray = After Utah Jazz Abruptly Walk Off Court, NBA Announces Player Has Coronavirus and Suspends Season… https://t.co/DSIY1mirka 1 minute ago

MileHiSteve7

Steve Brown RT @GregLogan1: NBA suspends schedule after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ZCXrCpgwpn via @Newsday 2 minutes ago

RollingStone

Rolling Stone Hours after the NBA suspended its season, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus… https://t.co/UeSHEAaYCY 3 minutes ago

dfsbachelor

Dfsbachelor NHL Advising No Team Practices, Meetings Amid Coronavirus Concerns After NBA Halts Season – Update https://t.co/MYd58rEbWf via @Deadline 4 minutes ago

faithmarie69

faith✨ RT @CBSNews: Video shows Rudy Gobert, an NBA player who reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, touching microphones with his hands aft… 4 minutes ago

TocksPot

Pot$tocks FRANK8MORRISs Nlw payer for the Utah JAZZ is positive for the Coronavirus. RIGHT before a game they called all the players to th… https://t.co/Pc2cFYDSdP 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss [Video]NBA Halts Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Braces for Economic Loss

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. "Once you had a player that tested positive, they decided it was too risky," Kate..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:44Published

MORNING RUSH: NBA suspends its season [Video]MORNING RUSH: NBA suspends its season

The NBA has suspended its season after a player test positive for coronavirus. The details on that and other top stories.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

