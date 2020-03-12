Butte County couple stuck in Europe amidst coronavirus travel ban

- a butte county couple is stuck in europe because of the travel ban issued by president trump.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato spoke to them - he joins us live in the studio... jafet is the couple worried?

They're not too worried about the situation.

Right now they're on vacation in portugal.

James and kristi first arrived in spain last friday - these are some of the pictures they've taken so far.

They just found out about the travel ban early this morning.

The ban makes exemptions for americans who have undergone screenings.

If james and kristi can go back home soon they will - but they're not sure which airport they can take.

They say the situation isn't affecting their down time.

"from our perspective there's more angst coming from watching the news than on the ground.

What you see on the ground is business as usual" right now there are 21 cases of coronavirus in portugal and more than 2- thousand cases in spain.

The couple tells me they're staying on top of alerts from homeland security about which airports will have screenings and can take them back home directly to the san francisco.

The travel ban takes affect tomorrow on midnight.### welcome