Ministers and advisors arrive for Cobra meeting

Ministers and advisors arrive for Cobra meeting

Ministers and advisors arrive for Cobra meeting

Ministers and senior advisors have arrived at the Cabinet Office on Whitehall for an emergency Cobra meeting as the government is expected to announce plans to step up its response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

