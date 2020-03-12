Global  

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County
Olmsted County leaders address the media.
First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County

Breaking news thank you for joining us for this special news break.

I'm raquel hellman... we're cutting into regular programming with breaking news.

The minnesota department of health has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in olmsted county.

Coronavirus here's what we know so far.

This one of two cases announced today..

The other is in ramsey county.

This brings the total in the county health officials are briefing us on the very latest right now.

We're going to take you live to the news conference at the olmsted county board chambers now.

Ad lib what happened at conference.

We're going to get you back we're going to get you back to programming now.

Kimt news 3's george mallet is at the press conference now and will bring us the latest from the field on kimt news 3's first at four.

Of course stay with us on air and online for complete team coverage as we track this breaking



Monroe County confirms first coronavirus case

Monroe County has confirmed its first case of coronavirus. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz...
North Carolina's first case of coronavirus identified in Wake County

The quickly spreading coronavirus has reached North Carolina via a Wake County resident who had...
Should I go to the concert or game this weekend? Expert advice amid the coronavirus outbreak [Video]Should I go to the concert or game this weekend? Expert advice amid the coronavirus outbreak

While the airlines, vacation spots and stock indexes face catastrophic impacts from the novel coronavirus, now it’s promoters of concerts, sporting events and even parades who are under attack from..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:50Published

Tri-County Health hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall [Video]Tri-County Health hosts COVID-19 virtual town hall

Tri-County Health, which covers Douglas, Adams and Arapahoe counties, held a virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 on Wednesday to discuss preparations and responses to the virus and so people can ask..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:14Published

