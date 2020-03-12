11AM REPORT: Coronavirus patient arrives on JetBlue flight at Palm Beach International Airport now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:43s - Published 11AM REPORT: Coronavirus patient arrives on JetBlue flight at Palm Beach International Airport A passenger aboard a JetBlue flight arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday night as a positive coronavirus case, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Thursday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

11AM REPORT: Coronavirus patient arrives on JetBlue flight at Palm Beach International Airport THE CORONAVIRUS.RIGHT NOW, WE ARE WORKING TO GETMORE INFORMATION ABOUT THATPASSENGER WHO ARRIVED AT PALMBEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ANDTESTED POSITIVE.







You Might Like



Tweets about this