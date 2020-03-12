8 Pediatrician-Recommended
Tips for Protecting Your Child
Against the Coronavirus With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in
the United States having officially surpassed 1,000, it’s important to take steps to keep your
kids informed, safe and prepared.
Here are eight tips for protecting
you children against COVID-19, as
recommended by Dr. Kelly Fradin,
a New York-based pediatrician.
1.
Teach your children to wash their hands
with soap and water for the CDC’s recommended
time of at least 20 seconds.
2.
If your child needs a quick way to clean their hands,
use hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol.
3.
Remind your child to
avoid shaking hands, as it's
an easy way to spread germs. 4.
Prepare for a possible quarantine
situation by stocking up on your
child’s essentials, such as diapers,
medications and wipes.
5.
Urge your children to take their shoes off
when they come home, as shoes can pick up
a variety of bacteria throughout the day.
6.
Try avoiding highly-trafficked
places such as the mall.
The CDC
believes COVID-19 spreads through
close person-to-person contact.
7.
Thoroughly clean surfaces and areas
of your house that are high-use, such
as toys, tablets and refrigerator doors.
8.
Take your kids outside to play.
It
will not only help distract them, but also
potentially improve their immune function.