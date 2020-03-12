Global  

8 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Protecting Your Child Against the Coronavirus





8 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Protecting Your Child Against the Coronavirus With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States having officially surpassed 1,000, it’s important to take steps to keep your kids informed, safe and prepared.

Here are eight tips for protecting you children against COVID-19, as recommended by Dr. Kelly Fradin, a New York-based pediatrician.

1.

Teach your children to wash their hands with soap and water for the CDC’s recommended time of at least 20 seconds.

2.

If your child needs a quick way to clean their hands, use hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol.

3.

Remind your child to avoid shaking hands, as it's an easy way to spread germs. 4.

Prepare for a possible quarantine situation by stocking up on your child’s essentials, such as diapers, medications and wipes.

5.

Urge your children to take their shoes off when they come home, as shoes can pick up a variety of bacteria throughout the day.

6.

Try avoiding highly-trafficked places such as the mall.

The CDC believes COVID-19 spreads through close person-to-person contact.

7.

Thoroughly clean surfaces and areas of your house that are high-use, such as toys, tablets and refrigerator doors.

8.

Take your kids outside to play.

It will not only help distract them, but also potentially improve their immune function.

