Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey In 'Soul' New Trailer

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Quest Love and more star in this new trailer for 'Soul'.

A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

This trailer is in HD.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

123moviesFor

123movies watch soul(2020) full hd online for free RT @EW: Pixar bares its 'Soul' in first look at film with Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey https://t.co/IFwjSCeAlJ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.