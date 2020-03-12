Tournaments and Coronavirus

It's hard to imagine - college athletics with ánoá fans, but that's about to be reality.éé - just 24 hours after saying the n- c double a college - just 24 hours after saying the n- c double a college basketball tournament would go on as planned, officials reverse course.éé as wcbi sports reported last night - it's official....march madness will have no fans this year.éé ncaa president mark emmert releasing a statement saying that he has "made the decision to conduct upcoming championship events, including division i men's and women's basketball tournaments with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

éé the decision was a reccomendation from the ncaa's covid-19 advisory panel.éé the s-e-c took drastic action late this morning in nashville, cancelling the men's basketball tournament.

éé in addition, mississippi state and the university of mississippi are complying with the latest guidelines, cancelling all sporting events until