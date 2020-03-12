Naomi Campbell Travelling In Hazmat Suit | Good Vibes Only 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Good Vibes Only - Duration: 17:41s - Published Naomi Campbell Travelling In Hazmat Suit | Good Vibes Only This week in the world of entertainment, Matt Lucas was announced as the new host of The Great British Bake Off, alongside rumours of a Little Britain return.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this