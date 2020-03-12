Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Billboard News

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Billboard News
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Billboard News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus: "We Felt A Bit Tired, Like We Had Colds"

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus: We Felt A Bit Tired, Like We Had ColdsHanks delivered the news on social media: "We Hanks’ will be... observed, and isolated for as long...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online


Stars Send Well-Wishes After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they've tested positive for coronavirus, several...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJust JaredBollywood Life



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Catblack11x

Catblack11x RT @phillyeaglesfa1: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson diagnosed with coronavirus - CNN Wilson ... noooo! https://t.co/LXWWyERl5F 44 seconds ago

robinwarnick

Robin Warnick RT @usweekly: Rita Wilson was very cautious of her personal interactions at an event two weeks before news broke that she and Tom Hanks wer… 4 minutes ago

Seth_M_Burbank

$ethPartyKingLeppard(Chef) RT @cnni: "They both are fine. They're not even that sick." Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's sons are reassuring fans that their parents are OK… 5 minutes ago

theglobalrewind

The Global Rewind 1st A-listers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson diagnosed with Corona virus. https://t.co/GQCzjHt4eg https://t.co/cS2rEvKPrn 6 minutes ago

evelyn_2170

Ev♥️ RT @cnni: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. https://t.co/OF6UVX7pBO 7 minutes ago

baldwin702

john baldwin RT @smh: US actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for COVID-19 while filming the new Baz Luhrmann Elvis movie on the G… 9 minutes ago

tetianamaks65

Tetiana.maksimova RT @CNN: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Here'… 10 minutes ago

AnneBlais1

Anne Blais RT @CNN: Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/CTTigddxl7 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elvis Presley biopic halted due to Tom Hanks' diagnosis [Video]Elvis Presley biopic halted due to Tom Hanks' diagnosis

Elvis Presley biopic halted due to Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis The actor is self-isolating along with wife Rita Wilson after being told they are suffering from the widely-spreading disease and so..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:16Published

Australian officials indicate Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in the U.S. [Video]Australian officials indicate Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted coronavirus in the U.S.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus in the U.S., according to Australian health officials.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.