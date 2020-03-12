Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tedros Adhanom > Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago

Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago
Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MumbiKaptere

Mumbi Kaptere RT @Card007Teri: The coronavirus outbreak has been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization. WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebre… 14 minutes ago

gene038

Eugene Chin Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago https://t.co/V553AM22cp 30 minutes ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Sourire / Congrègation du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago https://t.co/JI1Gq9Kwfa 52 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago https://t.co/MIyxFu2V0U https://t.co/iCx5KscdIR 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom feared a pandemic just five months ago https://t.co/PwFnwYgbhO https://t.co/xRyG8MJZ4t 1 hour ago

havasunews

Today's News Herald “We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and… https://t.co/wPyPA538hd 2 hours ago

JesusComing2033

KINGDOMOFGOD BREAKING NEWS: 📽️ Coronavirus confirmed as "Pandemic" by World Health Organization. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom G… https://t.co/wRopCoXCCD 3 hours ago

mihairotar

Mihai Rotar RT @rtenews: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "deeply concerned" by "alarming levels of inaction" over the virus https://t.… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai authorities condemn volunteer health worker seen spraying passengers with 'disinfectant' [Video]Thai authorities condemn volunteer health worker seen spraying passengers with 'disinfectant'

A health worker was seen spraying commuters with disinfectant as they queued for a bus in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday (March 11). The practice was carried out by volunteer health worker Somsak..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic [Video]WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.