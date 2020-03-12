Global  

Director of State Health Department Holds Press Conference on Coronavirus - 3/12/20

The Director of the State Health Department Dr. Thomas Dodds held a press conference to address the coronavirus outbreak.

State emergency operations are now activated at Level 1 which has not happened since Hurricane Katrina.

Than one hour ago, the director of the state health department dr. thomas dodds spoke to reporters.

State emergency operations are now activated at level 1.

This has not happened since katrina.

Mississippi emergency management says this is to allow the "proper focus" for an event of this magnitude.

Dodds say if you are someone you know is ill and concerned about having covid-19, call your doctor.

Access to covid-19 testing is expanding as of today.

The testing is available through the department of health lab, and private labs.

The one positive case in mississippi is an adult male under the age of 65 who is self- quarantined



