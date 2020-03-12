Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended The NBA announced on Wednesday that the remainder of the season would be suspended after Jazz center Robert Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA stars took to social media shortly after the breaking news to connect with their fans.

LeBron James, via Twitter Stephen Curry, via Twitter Stephen Curry, via Twitter CJ McCollum, via Twitter CJ McCollum, via Twitter Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell and one other member of the Utah Jazz traveling party have also tested positive for COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, other NBA players react after league decides to suspend season

The NBA announced Wednesday its plans to suspend the season due to the coronavirus outbreak
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nikole332

nikole Dougherty RT @HollywoodLife: LeBron James, Steph Curry and more NBA stars are urging fans to 'stay safe' after the season was suspended due to Corona… 12 minutes ago

Jordan__Jake

Jordan. RT @statmuse: Players with 30+ PPG, 4+ RPG, 6+ APG on at least 45% shooting in a season since 1975: - Michael Jordan - LeBron James - Dwya… 17 minutes ago

aldotcomSports

AL.com sports LeBron James, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, others react to NBA suspending season https://t.co/6T6JpZC0Zh 1 hour ago

SaidDawnYou

Len RT @rapplerdotcom: From Kobe Bryant's tragic death to a season shut down, NBA stars ride a tough start to the year. #NBA https://t.co/uDm7… 1 hour ago

LuisLaalways

Luis Rodriguez RT @NESN: LeBron James, Steph Curry and J.J. Watt reacted to the NBA's decision to suspend its regular season due to the Coronavirus. https… 1 hour ago

NESN

NESN LeBron James, Steph Curry and J.J. Watt reacted to the NBA's decision to suspend its regular season due to the Coro… https://t.co/GTMRz8wOxX 1 hour ago

JrMalabanan_14

J RT @RapplerSports: From Kobe Bryant's tragic death to a season shut down, NBA stars ride a tough start to the year. #NBA https://t.co/nSug… 1 hour ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler From Kobe Bryant's tragic death to a season shut down, NBA stars ride a tough start to the year. #NBA https://t.co/uDm7aOY4m8 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Young NBA fan sad for season cancellation [Video]Young NBA fan sad for season cancellation

Eight-year-old Carter Noonan had dreamed of seeing the Golden State Warriors and star Steph Curry since he was four years old. Unfortunately, the Warriors announced that they will play Thursday's game..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

LeBron James Comments on Steph Curry's Return From Hand Injury [Video]LeBron James Comments on Steph Curry's Return From Hand Injury

LeBron James Comments on Steph Curry's Return From Hand Injury Curry made his return to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. A number NBA stars, including LeBron James and Dwyane Wade,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.