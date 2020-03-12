Rep.
Ilhan Omar Marries
Political Consultant
Months After Divorce On Wednesday, Minnesota Rep.
Ilhan Omar
revealed that she tied the knot with
Tim Mynett in an Instagram post.
Rep.
Ilhan Omar, via Instagram According to NBC News, Mynett is a political consultant at E Street Group, which previously worked on Omar's congressional campaign.
In October, the Democratic lawmaker filed for divorce
from Ahmed Hirsi, whom she shares three children with.
Their divorce was
finalized in November.
According to divorce filings obtained by the
'New York Post,' Mynett was accused of cheating
on his ex-wife, Dr. Beth Mynett, with the congresswoman.
'People' reports that Mynett denied an
affair and said that the claims were
part of a smear campaign.