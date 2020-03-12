Rep.

Ilhan Omar Marries Political Consultant Months After Divorce On Wednesday, Minnesota Rep.

Ilhan Omar revealed that she tied the knot with Tim Mynett in an Instagram post.

Rep.

Ilhan Omar, via Instagram According to NBC News, Mynett is a political consultant at E Street Group, which previously worked on Omar's congressional campaign.

In October, the Democratic lawmaker filed for divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, whom she shares three children with.

Their divorce was finalized in November.

According to divorce filings obtained by the 'New York Post,' Mynett was accused of cheating on his ex-wife, Dr. Beth Mynett, with the congresswoman.

'People' reports that Mynett denied an affair and said that the claims were part of a smear campaign.