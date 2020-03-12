Vincennes University to extend spring break - move to online classes

To you changes to class schedules are also coming to vincennes university.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian is live there.

He tells us what vincennes university is doing.

Students here at v-u have been on spring break this week.

After a release this afternoon they will have another week added to it.

Vu will extend spring break for all students through sunday march 22nd.

That includes all of the university's sites.

Much like other schools the move comes after concerns about the coronavirus.

Classes will resume on march 23rd.

However they will be moved online or to other alternative methods until further notice.

Now students may not be on campus at all... faculty and staff are expected to report to work as normal until further notice.

Vu is asking that folks stay home if they are showing any symptoms of being sick.

The university says it will continue monitoring conditions.

Right now residence halls are planned to re-open at 8:00 am on sunday march 22nd.

Live in vincennes, live in march 22nd.

On sunday open at 8:00 am planned to re-halls are residence right now conditions.

Right now residence halls are planned to re-open at 8:00 am on sunday march 22nd.

Live in vincennes, gary brian news 10.

News 10.

Gary brian vincennes, live in march 22nd.

Live in vincennes, gary brian news 10.