Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Travel Ban Causes Panic Across Europe

Travel Ban Causes Panic Across Europe

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Travel Ban Causes Panic Across Europe

Travel Ban Causes Panic Across Europe

Americans in Europe raced to get back home after President Trump announced a travel ban due to coronavirus.

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travelers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.