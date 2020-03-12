Coronavirus with governor

C1 3 the coronavirus and its far-reaching impact.

Area schools are now calling off because of it....some for the next month.

Lincoln, boyle and garrard counties and danville independent schools are all out for the next 30-days...as is boone county in northern kentucky.

In clark county, all after school and extracurricular activities are canceled until further notice.

For an up-to-date list of closings, go to our snowatch page at wtvq.com.

Lexington's mayor this afternoon announced the city's new response to the virus.

Linda gorton is recommending...beg inning tomorrow...people postpone or cancel all public events until further notice.

She urged people to use technology to hold events in place of face-to-face gatherings.

She also praised people for taking precautions and following guidelines.

"we recognize that this will be painful for some groups, but we also know that we must do everything we can to protect the lives of our citizens."

And a major announcement from college sports today.... as the biggest conferences in college sports cancelled their basketball tournaments over concerns about the spread of the virus.... including the s-e-c.... where u-k was scheduled to play in that tournament tomorrow in nashville.

Abc 36 sports director bryan kennedy is joining us with more on the announcement... and the impact.

Bryan... this puts the n-c-a-a tournament in jeopardy.

It is likely a day sports fans and honestly non-sports fans will remember forever.

The majority of c1 3 sports you know and watch...have been canceled or postponed.

First the n-c-a-a has made it official...the n-c-a-a tournament has been canceled.

There will be no march madness.

The s-e-c tournament has been canceled.

It's not happening.

As for other s-e-c sporting events...from wednesday march 12 through at least march 30th there will be no sports.

If you think this situation is crazy...imagine being the man who runs the s-e-c.

Here's s-e-c commissioner greg sankey on dealing with situation as a whole.

The major sports cancellations... have some businesses worried c1 3 about kentucky merchandise sales.

Abc36's alexus larson is in the studio tonight.

Alexus... one store says this will be a major hit.

### abc36's alexus larson is in the studio tonight.

Alexus... one store says this will be a major hit.

### yes - the general manager at c1 3 abc36's alexus larson is in the studio tonight.

Alexus... one store says this will be a major hit.