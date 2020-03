Sporting events canceled due to coronavirus

THE CORONAVIRUS HAS AFFECTEDSO MANY PARTS OF OUR DAILYLIFE.

THINGS HAVEBEEN HAPPENING AT RAPID PACETODAY AS LEAGUES SHUT DOWN,PLAYERS PACK UP AND THE LIGHTSGO DARK INSIDE ARENAS.SOT: DIANE RICHARDSON, TOWSONHEAD COACH: 0000 THEY WERE ONTHE COURT WARMING UP AND THEYGOT CALLED TO THE BACK ANDSAID THEY ARE CANCELLING THETOURNAMENT.

DIANE RICHARDSON'STOWSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TEAMIS NO LONGER ABLE TO DEFENDITS COLONIAL ATHLETICASSOCIATION CHAMPIONSHIP.THAT'S BECAUSE THE TOURNAMENTIN ELON, NORTH CAROLINA ISOVER.

CANCELLED DUE TOCONCERNS OVER THE SPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS.

SHE SPOKE TO MEFROM A REST STOP IN NORTHCAROLINA.

HER TEAM ON THE WAYHOME HEARTBROKEN.

SOT:RICHARDSON: 0011 IT'SDISAPPOINTING.

AS SOON AS IMADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT TO OURTEAM, CALLED THEM ALLTOGETHER, JUST TEARS ALL OVERTHE PLACE.

THEY ARE SO JUSTDISAPPOINTED.

WE HAD EIGHTSENIORS AND THEY WERE SO FIREDUP FOR THIS TOURNAMENT.

ANDFEELING GOOD ABOUT WINNING ITAGAIN.

NEITHER DO COLLEGETEAMS ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY.EVERY SINGLE MEN'S AND WOMEN'SPOSTSEASON BASKETBALLTOURNAMENTS CANCELLED.INCLUDING THE BIG TEN TOURNEYIN INDIANAPOLIS.

THE TERPS MENWERE SUPPOSED TO BE THE THREESEED.

HEAD COACH MARK TURGEONSAYING IN A STATEMENT THAT HEUNDERSTANDS THE DECISION TOCANCEL THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENTAND REMAINS HOPEFUL THAT ARESOLUTION WILL BE FOUND TOPROVIDE HIS PLAYERS THEOPPORTUNITY TO COMPLETE THEIRSEASON.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALLSUSPENDING ALL SPRING TRAININGACTIVITY, DELAYING OPENING DAYBY AT LEAST TWO WEEKS..

ANDTHE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUEMEETINGS SET FOR THE END OFTHE MONTH HAVE BEEN MONTH HAVEBEEN CANCELLED.

THE NATIONALHOCKEY LEAGUE SAYING IT ISQUOTE*PAUSING THE SEASONBEGINING WITH TONIGHT'SGAME*..

SPRING SPORTS ATCOLLEGES LIKE JOHNS HOPKINS,NAVY, LOYOLA, MORGAN STATE,COPPIN STATE AND ━━━C ALLAFFECTED IN SOME WAY.

AND OFCOURSE, TOWSON UNIVERSITY ASWELL.

AND DIANE RICHARDSON.SHE'S BEEN AROUND BASKETBALLFOR DECADES AND NEVER SEENSOMETHING LIKE THIS.

SOT:RICHARDSON: 0208 THIS IS EVENWAY DIFFERENT THAN ━11 ANDALL OF THAT.

AND OUR YOUNGPEOPLE HAVE NEVER EXPERIENCEDSTUFF LIKE THIS SO IT'S BIGIT'S REALLY BIG.OUR HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES WILLBE SHUT OUT AS WELL.

THE BOYSAND GIRLS BASKETBALL STATEFINAL FOUR POSTPONED..

JUSTANNOUNCED, THE BIG TENCONFERENCE, IN WHICH THEMARYLAND TERRAPINS PLAY,CANCELLING ALL ATHLETICCOMPETITIONS THROUGH THEACADEMIC YEAR..

AS FOR THERAVENS, THEY TELL ME WILLADAPT THEIR PROCEDURES TOREMAIN IN ACCORDANCE WITHC━━C RECOMMENDATIONS ASDEVELOP