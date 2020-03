Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Announces Sweeping Closing Of Many Montgomery County Businesses BEEN CANCELLED, THE DO YOUJONES SUFFER THE BIGGEST ONEDAY DROP IN THE GENERATION.WE HAVE LIVE TEAM COVERAGEOF THE PANDEMIC IMPACT.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL STARTS US OFF WITH THETHOSE BUSINESSNESS MONTGOMERYCOUNTY, STEPHANIE.REPORTER: LOTS GOING ONHERE.THIS IS AN UNPRECEDENTED MOVEAND IT HAS TAKEN MANYBUSINESSES BY SURPRISE.BUT THE GOVERNOR SAYS SHUTTINGDOWN MANY PUBLIC FACILITIES INMONTGOMERY COUNTY IS THE BESTWAY TO STOP THE SPREAD OF THECOVID 19, AND KEEP PEOPLESAFE.IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, I AMORDERING THE CLOSURE OF ALLSCHOOLS, COMMUNITY CENTERS,GYMS AND ENTERTAINMENT VENUE,THIS INCLUDES YS, THEATERS,SPORTING EVENTS, CONCERTS.REPORTER: IN ANNOUNCINGSWEEPING CLOSINGS, GOVERNORTOM WOLF SAYS HALF OF THESTATES COVID 19 CASES ARE INMONTGOMERY COUNTY.AMONG LOCATIONS COVERED BYGOVERNOR'S ORDER TO CLOSE KINGOF PRUSSIA MALL, MOVIETHEATER, SUBURBAN SQUARESHOPPING CENTER AND ARDMORETRAIN STATION.THE GOAL, IN THE TO SHUTANYBODY DOWN BUT GEL TOYS KEEPPENNSYLVANIANS SAFE.BY TAKING ACTION DECISIVEACTION, TO MITIGATE WE'REMOVING BEYOND JUST SIMPLYCONTAINING.REPORTER: DOCTORS SAY COVID19 APPEARS TO BE EASILY SPREADBY PEOPLE IN CLOSE CONTACT,AND IT CAN ALSO BE TRANSMITTEDFROM SURFACES.THE CAT'S ALREADY OUT OFTHE BAG.WE WANT TO TRY TO PREVENT THATAND SO THAT IS WHY WE ARETAKING THESE MITIGATIONMETHODS.REPORTER: MONTGOMERY COUNTYCOMMISSIONERS ALSO ANNOUNCEDTHE PROHIBITION OF ALL BIGEVENTS, AND IMPLORED PEOPLE INTHE TO HAVE PUBLIC OR PRIVATEGATHERINGS.WE ARE HOPING TO SLOW THERATE OF SPREAD OF THE DISEASEAND TO DECREASE ULTIMATE TOTALNUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS WHO AREIMPACTED.CLOSING DOES NOT INCLUDEESSENTIAL SERVICES LIKE HEALTHCARE, GAS STATIONS AND GROCERYSTORES BUT MOST EVERYTHINGELSE WILL BE SHUT DOWN.WE KNOW THAT THIS ISDIFFICULT.WE URGE YOU TO CONTINUE TOREMAIN CALM.REPORTER: NOW ALSO TONIGHTCHESTER COUNTY OFFICIALS SAYSIX POLICE OFFICERS THERE AREUNDER QUARANTINE BECAUSE THEYWERE IN CONTACT WITH THE LOWERPROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP POLICEOFFICER WHO HAS A PRESUMEPOSITIVE CASE OF COVID 19.AT THIS POINT NONE OF THECHESTER COUNTY POLICE OFFICERS