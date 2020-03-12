Pennsville Police: Woman Accused Of Holding Woman Captive In Bathroom For 11 Months 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published Lisa Bullock-DeLorenzo is out of jail, awaiting a court date. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pennsville Police: Woman Accused Of Holding Woman Captive In Bathroom For 11 Months NEW AT 6:00 WOMAN ISACCUSED OF LOCKING ANOTHERWOMAN WITH DISABILITIES INSIDEOF A SMALL BATHROOM FOR ALMOSTA YEAR.POLICE IN PENNSVILLE SALEMCOUNTY SAY LISA BULLOCK DORENSOWE HELD A WITH MAN WITH NORUNNING WATER OR LIGHTS.THEY SAY TOILET DIDN'T WORK,





You Might Like

Tweets about this JS Laycock RT @CBSPhilly: Police say a Salem County woman is accused of locking a 27-year-old woman with disabilities in a bathroom for 11 months with… 1 day ago CBS Philly Police say a Salem County woman is accused of locking a 27-year-old woman with disabilities in a bathroom for 11 mo… https://t.co/fiiAv4tf2a 1 day ago