Pennsville Police: Woman Accused Of Holding Woman Captive In Bathroom For 11 Months

Lisa Bullock-DeLorenzo is out of jail, awaiting a court date.
Lisa Bullock-DeLorenzo is out of jail, awaiting a court date.
Pennsville Police: Woman Accused Of Holding Woman Captive In Bathroom For 11 Months

NEW AT 6:00 WOMAN ISACCUSED OF LOCKING ANOTHERWOMAN WITH DISABILITIES INSIDEOF A SMALL BATHROOM FOR ALMOSTA YEAR.POLICE IN PENNSVILLE SALEMCOUNTY SAY LISA BULLOCK DORENSOWE HELD A WITH MAN WITH NORUNNING WATER OR LIGHTS.THEY SAY TOILET DIDN'T WORK,




