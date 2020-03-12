Hopkins County Will Not Issue State of Emergency Despite Coronavirus Crisis

Global  

Hopkins county judg?

Executive jack whitfiel?

Junior?

Holding a press conference today?

Concerning the coronavirus.

Whitfield says?

He does not view the coronavirus as a threat to hopkins county?

Because there are no current cases.

Tyler druin continues our team coverage tonight.

"i am not issuing a state of emergency at this tim?

I don't expect to issue a state of emergency because i don't think this warrants a state of emergency" during the hour and 15 minute news conference hopkins county judg?

Executive jack whitfield junior pleaded with people to stop stalking up on on hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, and medical supplies.

"there is two things i want to say about this, one its the hite of selfishness, because you're taking care of yourself and not worrying about the rest of the community, second, you're actually encouraging the spread of this virus, so please stop hording these supplies" nine days ago the judge executive went on the record and said that the coronavirus was blown out of proportion, thursday still standing by that messag?

Whitfield criticized governor beshea?

Saying he jumped the gun declaring a state of emergency.

The criticism comes as school?

And universities in the bluegrass state cancel sporting events and other major public events.

"jack: we are taking steps to help keep things clean, tyler: what are the steps?

Jack: do you want me to shut the county down?

Not let anyone in or out?

Tyler: "m not saying that, what are the steps?

How is the county ready?

Jack: thats what i'm telling you, what we are doing now, tyler: right, but you all have broke anything down" the news conference a stark contrast to how other cities and counties have handled the crisis.

Officials did not reveal any real plans to slow the virus from entering the county but instead went on to attack the media for asking tough questions.

"i am not one to panic or over react, and i do not think at this time, because we don't have any cases, i am not going to call a state of emergency, just to do it, as long as we don't have any cases in hopkins county, what emergency do we have?

Hopkins county sheriff matt sanderson offering the best informatio?

Warning residents about scammers.

He says to report price gouging to his office or to the attorney general's office immediately.

Tyler druin 44 news.




