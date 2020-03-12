Disneyland Closes in
Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company
announced the closure of its
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA,
on Thursday afternoon.
Known as the "happiest place on earth,"
Disneyland has closed its doors only
three other times in 65 years.
The last time it closed was
after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Both Disneyland Park and
California Adventure will close
effective Saturday morning.
Entrance to the parks will remain
closed until the beginning of April.
Refunds for hotel bookings at the resort will be made.
Park employees will continue to be paid.
Disney World in Orlando, FL,
will remain in operation.