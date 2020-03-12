Global  

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon.

Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years.

The last time it closed was after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Both Disneyland Park and California Adventure will close effective Saturday morning.

Entrance to the parks will remain closed until the beginning of April.

Refunds for hotel bookings at the resort will be made.

Park employees will continue to be paid.

Disney World in Orlando, FL, will remain in operation.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure — two adjoining, but separately ticketed theme...
Walt Disney Co. said it's closing the Disneyland resort in California on Saturday through the end of...
