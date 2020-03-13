School districts, colleges announce closures amid coronavirus crisis

As local universities implement plans parents of younger students are being encouraged to prepare for possible school closures.

Just in?

Henderson county schools will be closed march 16th through the 27th.

Megan diventi breaks down the public schools' responses.

"school districts across the tr?state are continuing to update parents and staff about the coronavirus and that also includes what to do in the case of a last minute closure."

Schools across the countr?

Canceling classes one by one as the coronavirus pandemic spread?

Earlier today indiana governor eric holcom?

Effective immediately, school corporations will be provided with a 2?day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the remainder of the academic year.

Here at hom?the ??

?c announcing just minutes ag?schools will be closed as of 5 friday afternoon through spring break.

Some parents we spoke to earlie?

Say finding arrangements for kids last minute can be difficul?

"there are some parents that wouldn't be able to take off work i mean it 's either you keep having you job putting food on the table or you take off work."

School officials say deep cleaning will also begin.

