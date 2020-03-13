Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

St.

Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday morning that general admission to the Firestone Grand Prix is suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

morrislaw

Wendy Morris RT @WFLANews: Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday afternoon that Grand Prix racing in St. Petersburg will go on this weekend... but with… 22 minutes ago

WFLANews

NewsRadio WFLA 🇺🇸 Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday afternoon that Grand Prix racing in St. Petersburg will go on this weekend..… https://t.co/3jkIHUzGny 25 minutes ago

bdthomas22

Brandi Simmons RT @nateryan: Update on the @GPSTPETE: According to the St. Petersburg mayor, the Grand Prix WILL continue but will be closed to spectator… 40 minutes ago

ReginaT01716957

Regina Thornton @AGWillliamBarr We can't go to our St Petersburg Grand Prix. Its out in the open, but No people allowed 🙁It will still be televised. 1 hour ago

MBakerTBTimes

Matt Baker As Team Penske crew members tinkered with their #IndyCar machines, a different crew nearby was packing up Penske me… https://t.co/lrTWcr6kaf 1 hour ago

TyGrieve27

Ty Grieve RT @MattWeaverAW: The IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will continue forward this weekend but remains closed to essential personnel onl… 1 hour ago

msvideonet

Motorsports Videos @Indycar and @GreenSavoreeRacingPromotions, in conjunction with the city of St. Petersburg, announced Thursday that… https://t.co/ZOTJs4MLxX 1 hour ago

numberonepal

Numberonepal "General admission for Sunday's IndyCar season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been banned due to coronavi… https://t.co/Us5C4arJwy 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to go as planned despite coronavirus, Mayor Kriseman says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to go as planned despite coronavirus, Mayor Kriseman says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.