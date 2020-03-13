Shoppers wait in line to stock up in case of coronavirus spread

Global  

Shoppers lined up outside Costco in Eugene on Thursday, some waiting for the store to open so they could buy essentials in case coronavirus spreads to the area.

If you've been down the cleaning aisle -- or seen the toilet paper shelves..

You know people have been stocking up on supplies.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg joins us live from costco in north eugene... where some are saying this rush is bigger than the holidays..

Chris?

Matt, renee i was here this morning when the doors opened -- and now, 8 hours later the pace hasn't slowed down... have a look here at the entrance to the store... shoppers are buying things like home goods and frozen foods just in case they need to stay home.

Here's what it looked like this morning.

With grocery stores so busy you may be wondering about staying safe while stocking up-- lane county public health tells us governor brown's ban on large gatherings doesn't apply to grocery stores... just wash your hands before and after shopping -- and wash your produce with the same care.

"it's still important for people to eat to get groceries, to get supplies and be prepared to stay home if they need to.

When you go into a grocery store it's always a good idea to practice good respiratory hygiene."

We saw lots of people leaving the store with cleaning supplies today.

Also -- we're told that toilet paper is in high demand... staff at costco had to create a separate line for people who wanted to stock up.

Coming up at 6 we are going to hear more from shoppers about why they are showing up-- and just how busy it's been.

Reporting in eugene i'm chris lueneburg




