San Francisco Kaiser Tests For COVID-19 at Streetside Screening Station

Health experts believe the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will rise as testing becomes more prevalent.

One San Francisco hospital has set up a drive-through test site.

Da Lin reports.

(3-12-20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

San Jose Firefighters Confirmed to Have Been Infected With Coronavirus [Video]San Jose Firefighters Confirmed to Have Been Infected With Coronavirus

Four San Jose firefighters have been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus with another several dozen fire department staffers now being restricted from work. Len Ramirez reports. (3-12-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:57Published

San Francisco Closes Public Schools for Three Weeks [Video]San Francisco Closes Public Schools for Three Weeks

San Francisco education officials announced Thursday that all the city’s public schools will go on a three-week hiatus starting March 16 because of the ongoing coronasvirus outbreak. Wilson Walker..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:11Published

