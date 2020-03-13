American Woman Describes Life on Lockdown in Italy now < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:19s - Published American woman describes life on lockdown in Italy

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Katie Keleher An American woman living in Italy describes her life on lockdown. She's only allowed outside to go to the grocery s… https://t.co/Cl8g4fpzfS 16 minutes ago