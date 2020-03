Make Sleep a Priority to Stay Healthy

TO BED LATE... WE GET UPEARLY... AND IT SEEMSTHERE'S NO TIME TO RESTIN-BETWEEN.IT'S SLEEP AWARENESS WEEK,WHICH COMES AFTER THE SWITCHTO DAYLIGHT SAVING TIMEEVERY YEAR.

THE GOAL...HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OFA GOOD NIGHT'S SLEEP.

2WORKS FOR YOU'S ERIN CONRADFOUND..

WITHOUT IT..

YOURMENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTHSUFFER." Unfortunately, we're in asociety that sort of runs24/7." PUT SIMPLY, SLEEPIS IMPORTANT.

BUT NOT MANYPEOPLE MAKE IT A PRIORITY.

APOLL BY THE NATIONAL SLEEPFOUNDATION FINDS ON AVERAGE,AMERICANS FEEL SLEEPY THREEDAYS A WEEK.

MANY SAY THELACK OF Z's IMPACTS THEIRDAILY ACTIVITIES..

MOOD..AND PRODUCTIVITY.

DR. JOHNWHITE, SAYS OVER TIME, ALACK OF SLEEP CAN LEAD TOSERIOUS HEALTH CONDITIONS."High blood pressure can beassociated with it.

Anincreased risk of heartdisease.

It can beassociated with decreasedimmunity and increasedcolds." THE SLEEP STUDYALSO FINDS WHEN PEOPLE FEELSLEEPY... IT'S GENERALLYBECAUSE THEY'RE NOT SLEEPINGWELL... RATHER THAN NOTHAVING ENOUGH TIME TO SLEEP.AND HOW DO PEOPLE DEAL WITHSLEEPINESS?

62-PERCENT SAYTHEY JUST TRY TO SHAKE ITOFF.

WHILE ABOUT A THIRD SAYTHEY GET FRESH AIR... DRINKCOFFEE OR ANOTHERCAFFEINATED BEVERAGE... ORTAKE A NAP.

BUT THOSEAREN'T REPLACEMENTS FORSLEEP."If you could have one drugthat could help you withmemory, help you with yourimmune system, help yourcardiovascular status and itwas essentially free, you'dwant to do that, wouldn'tyou?

You'd want to take thatmedicine.

It's available toyou.

You just have to makeit a priority."THREE WAYS TO START MAKINGSLEEP A PRIORITY INCLUDE:MAKE AND STICK TO A BEDTIMESCHEDULE... EXERCISE IN THEEVENING... AND OF COURSE,PUT THE ELECTRONICS TO SLEEPAN HOUR BEFORE YOU GO TOBED.

ERIN CONRAD, TWO WORKSFOR YOU.