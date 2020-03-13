'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:56s - Published 'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation Fans say the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix - due to coronavirus concerns - was handled poorly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Republic Recordings #AndrewBolt was right; there are loads fake 'Abos' parasites on Australian taxpayers' welfare. What a joke. https://t.co/jL62e4ISMI 6 days ago