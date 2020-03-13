Global  

Coronavirus Update: NYC Under State Of Emergency

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo has banned large events in New York State, and Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in New York City.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports from Midtown on the impact.

