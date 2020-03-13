Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published Beijing threatens retaliation over US cap on Chinese journalists China’s decision to expel three Wall Street Journal reporters sparks Washington move to reduce number of US-based Chinese state media staff. 0

