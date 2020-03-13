Playful sloth bear intercepts safari jeep and starts chews on wing mirror in Sri Lanka

A sloth bear intercepted a safari jeep in the middle of a national park and gleefully chewed on the wing mirror in Sri Lanka.

The incident took place in Yala National Park in 2013.

The video shows, a sloth bear climbing the safari vehicle after successfully stopping it.

Following this, the animal breaks the wing mirror and happily chews on it before escaping into the forest.

According to the reports, no casualties were reported after the incident.