Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Playful sloth bear intercepts safari jeep and starts chews on wing mirror in Sri Lanka

Playful sloth bear intercepts safari jeep and starts chews on wing mirror in Sri Lanka

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Playful sloth bear intercepts safari jeep and starts chews on wing mirror in Sri Lanka

Playful sloth bear intercepts safari jeep and starts chews on wing mirror in Sri Lanka

A sloth bear intercepted a safari jeep in the middle of a national park and gleefully chewed on the wing mirror in Sri Lanka.

The incident took place in Yala National Park in 2013.

The video shows, a sloth bear climbing the safari vehicle after successfully stopping it.

Following this, the animal breaks the wing mirror and happily chews on it before escaping into the forest.

According to the reports, no casualties were reported after the incident.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elephant intercepts tourist bus to raid it for food in Sri Lanka [Video]Elephant intercepts tourist bus to raid it for food in Sri Lanka

Vacationers were left bewildered when an elephant reached into their tour bus in search of food in southeastern Sri Lanka. The incident took place near the Sithulpawwa temple at Yala National Park,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:46Published

Elephant intercepts safari convoy and snatches food from holidaymakers in Sri Lanka [Video]Elephant intercepts safari convoy and snatches food from holidaymakers in Sri Lanka

Safari goers in Yala National Park were left baffled when an elephant nearly plunged into their jeep looking for food. In the video, the curious elephant can be seen thrusting its head through the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.