Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro Steps Down

U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro Steps Down

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro Steps Down

U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro Steps Down

Cordeiro&apos;s been facing major backlash over a controversial court document filed by the USSF related to a gender discrimination lawsuit.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro quits in fallout of gender discrimination lawsuit by women's team players

US Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro quits in fallout of gender discrimination lawsuit by...
FOX Sports - Published

US Soccer apologizes for pay-disparity assertion

US Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro has apologized for language in court documents stating...
SmartBrief - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

evanessaj

VanessaEJorgensen RT @NBCNightlyNews: Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night after the organization claimed in a laws… 2 minutes ago

jules_uswnt

jules RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro announced that he is stepping down, effective immediately. htt… 4 minutes ago

TroxellLinda

justice is coming⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Newsy: USSF Vice President Cindy Parlow Cone will take over as president. https://t.co/dZb11s1IFZ 4 minutes ago

RasmusHyltegard

Rasmus Hyltegård RT @GrantWahl: Column: The resignation of US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro should be the first step in the federation reaching a long-ov… 6 minutes ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night after the organization claimed in a… https://t.co/XixINWukB6 8 minutes ago

dhershiser

Ducks Can Resist Too 🌊🍑🐱🦆🏳️‍🌈💙#EqualityAct RT @small1ldy1: "Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night, three days after the organization sparked… 9 minutes ago

RaviVS007

Ravi V S RT @TIME: His resignation elevates former American midfielder Cindy Parlow Cone to become the first woman president in the history of the 1… 12 minutes ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Carlos Cordeiro resigns as US Soccer Federation president over women's national team equal-pay row https://t.co/KL0U80ameB h… 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Soccer President Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing [Video]U.S. Soccer President Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro resigns after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing that "caused great offense and pain" and prompted an on-field protest by the national..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.