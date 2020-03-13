Global  

Pet of the week: 3-year-old Turbo loves laps around the track and dining out

Pet of the week: 3-year-old Turbo loves laps around the track and dining out

Pet of the week: 3-year-old Turbo loves laps around the track and dining out

ABC Action News works with local animal shelters to find homes for dogs through our weekly Pet of the Week feature.

This week we are featuring Turbo.

He is a 3-year-old Bassett Hound mix.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter says he is an adorable turbocharged boy who loves laps around the track, long walks along the water and dining out in style.

How to adopt him: https://wfts.tv/39R1s0y

Pet of the week: 3-year-old Turbo loves laps around the track and dining out

