IOC President insists athletes should prepare for Tokyo Olympics

Olympics chief Thomas Bach said on Friday athletes were being encouraged to continue their preparations for Tokyo 2020, despite the new coronavirus pandemic.

Bach, the president of the International Olympics Committee, said it was fully committed to making the Games "a great success in the summer of this year."

