Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Issues Declaration Of Local Disaster After Evidence Of Community Spread Of COVID-19

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster after officials said Thursday that there is now evidence of a community spread of COVID-19 within the city.

