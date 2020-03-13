Global  

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat The Walt Disney Company announced the closure on Friday.

Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney World and Disneyland Paris hotels will currently stay open.

Cast members will be paid through the closure.

Disney World hosts the most visitors of any theme park in the world.

20 million people went to the park in 2018.

During fiscal 2019, Disney theme parks generated $26 billion in sales.

Trip Miller, Disney Shareholder, via CNN

