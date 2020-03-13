Iggy Azalea: Panic buying is 'stupid'

Iggy Azalea thinks her mother's panic buying amid the coronavirus crisis is "stupid".

The 29-year-old star has taken to Twitter to urge her followers to resist the temptation to hoard things like toilet paper and food supplies, despite the threat of the virus.

She said: Iggy bemoaned panic buying shortly after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed they were recently diagnosed with coronavirus.

The award-winning actor and his wife - who are currently in Australia - were tested for the disease after coming down with "body aches, chills and slight fevers", and Tom revealed the news via Instagram.