Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus Eilish recently released a statement confirming that the March dates of her ‘Where Do We Go?’ Tour had been postponed.

11 dates will be affected by the postponement, excluding her show in Raleigh, North Carolina, which continued as planned on March 12.

All tickets from the postponed shows will reportedly be honored at the new dates, although it is not yet known when they will be.

Eilish’s decision comes just as her tour’s producer, Live Nation, announced their plans to suspend all shows currently touring.

In her statement, Eilish said she was “sad” to postpone the shows, but understood it was a necessary safety precaution against COVID-19.

Billie Eilish, via Twitter Her brother, Finneas, also released a statement, saying they will “absolutely pick up where [they] left off" as soon as it is deemed safe.

Finneas, via Twitter