Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus

Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus

Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus

Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus Eilish recently released a statement confirming that the March dates of her ‘Where Do We Go?’ Tour had been postponed.

11 dates will be affected by the postponement, excluding her show in Raleigh, North Carolina, which continued as planned on March 12.

All tickets from the postponed shows will reportedly be honored at the new dates, although it is not yet known when they will be.

Eilish’s decision comes just as her tour’s producer, Live Nation, announced their plans to suspend all shows currently touring.

In her statement, Eilish said she was “sad” to postpone the shows, but understood it was a necessary safety precaution against COVID-19.

Billie Eilish, via Twitter Her brother, Finneas, also released a statement, saying they will “absolutely pick up where [they] left off" as soon as it is deemed safe.

Finneas, via Twitter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish tour: Coronavirus outbreak forces singer to postpone shows in North America

'I'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe'
Independent - Published

Coronavirus: Coachella may postpone, Billie Eilish tour begins

Multiple sources say Coachella could get postponed. Meanwhile, the coronavirus threat didn't stop...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

odu_lyrics

ODU LYRICS Billie Eilish Forced to Postpone Tour Dates amid Coronavirus Fears #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaOutbreak Mor… https://t.co/dngcz0ugw1 6 hours ago

FarOutMag

Far Out Magazine .@billieeilish forced to postpone tour dates due to coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/n8Kev9XJ6G 7 hours ago

aarenwav

. RT @HotNewHipHop: #CoronavirusOutbreak has forced Billie Eilish to postpone the remainder of her tour dates 😢 https://t.co/SRU6CzEjle 18 hours ago

HotNewHipHop

HotNewHipHop #CoronavirusOutbreak has forced Billie Eilish to postpone the remainder of her tour dates 😢 https://t.co/SRU6CzEjle 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News [Video]Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News

The songstress announced on Thursday (March 12) that her Where Do We Go? tour dates for the rest of the month have been postponed.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:17Published

Billie Eilish postpones tour as AEG and Live Nation urge delays to large shows [Video]Billie Eilish postpones tour as AEG and Live Nation urge delays to large shows

Billie Eilish has postponed US tour dates as concert promoters Live Nation and AEG are looking to delay "large scale events".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.