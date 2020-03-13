Global  

Slow testing may be skewing numbers of U.S. COVID-19 survivors, deaths

Estimates of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths in the US may be completely unreported.

This is due to the lack of testing capacity and concern for the virus, reports UPI.

Donald Trump and his administration have been criticized for the failure of testing and precaution.

The US is not performing diagnostics on sufficient numbers of the population who may be at risk for infection.

There is a plan to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities, according to the Trump administration.

