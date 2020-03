50 States Of Fright Season 1 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:29s - Published 50 States Of Fright Season 1 50 States Of Fright Season 1 Trailer - Quibi - Plot synopsis: Quick Bites. Big Frights. 50 States Of Fright from Executive Producer Sam Raimi. Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia, William B. Davis release date April 2020 (on Quibi) 0

