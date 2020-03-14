Signature School Joins Local Schools Districts in Closure

And school districts across western kentucky announcing?

They are shutting their doors to students and staff.

The list continues to grow?*now including public schools in henderson?

Hopkin?

Union?

Muhlenberg?

Daviess?

Mclean and ohio counties.

The bluegrass state has 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

All ???c schools are now closed through march 27th.

Evansville catholic school and evansville lutheran school will be following the same guidelines.

Warrick county canceling classes today.

The university of evansville and ??i have also decided to extend their spring breaks?

And all classes will move to online.

The hoosier state has 12 confirmed cases of the coronoavirus.

This comes following?

Governor holcomb executive order to limit public gatherings to tw?hundred and 50 people.*not even indiana top ranked high school is immune to the effects of the pandemic.

44news reporter marisa patwa has more.

While there are no known cases of the coronavirus locally, schools are taking extra steps to make sure their students and faculty are healthy and safe.

Although signature school is not technically apart of the evsc they are following in their footsteps and also closing school for the next two weeks and moving classroom instruction online.

But that not keeping the spirit of the students down.

We still kept our pancake breakfast going.

Wee dressed up in our senior colors, our class colors, just trying to keep the energy going for our last day of school here?

And just like the ford center and victory theatre had to cancel some of their upcoming events, signature school sadly had to cancel an annual celebration in which students play games at the ymca.

Luckily, they were still able to have fun on their last day of i?

Person classroom education.?wee making lemonade out of lemon.

Wee having a pancake breakfast outside.

Everybody has their social distance but we will have to cancel the spring fling?

While signature school is planning to do distance learning, followed by their spring break, they are hopeful classes will resume as normal so students can finish out of the rest of their classwork at their downtown evansville campus and still have a successful graduation.

Marisa patwa 44 news.