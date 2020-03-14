Sweet Bird of Youth movie (1962) - Paul Newman, Geraldine Page, Shirley Knight

Sweet Bird of Youth movie trailer HD (1962) - Plot synopsis: Drifter Chance Wayne returns to his hometown after many years of trying to make it in the movies.

Arriving with him is a faded film star he picked up along the way, Alexandra Del Lago.

While trying to get her help to make a screen test, he also finds the time to meet his former girlfriend Heavenly, the daughter of the local politician Tom 'Boss' Finley, who more or less forced him to leave the town many years ago.

Director: Richard Brooks Writers: Tennessee Williams, Richard Brooks Stars: Paul Newman, Geraldine Page, Shirley Knight Handsome Chance Wayne never found the Hollywood stardom he craved, but he’s always been a star with the ladies.

Now, back in his sleepy, sweaty Gulf Coast hometown, he’s involved with two of them: a washed-up, drug-and-vodka-addled movie queen and the girl he left behind…and in trouble.

Paul Newman, Best Actress Oscar® nominee Geraldine Page, Rip Torn and Madeleine Sherwood re-create their stage roles, and Ed Begley gives an Oscar®-winning* portrayal as the town’s corrupt political boss in a bravura film version of Tennessee Williams’ Broadway hit.

Sex.

Money.

Hypocrisy.

Financial and emotional blackmail.

Familiar elements of Williams’ literary realm combine powerfully as Chance battles his private demons in a desperate bid to redeem his wasted life and recapture his lost sweet bird of youth.