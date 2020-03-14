Shock and uncertainty: one season ends, another sits in limbo

It has been a whirlwind these past few days as (take jordan key) jordan hunt says, "just shock really.

No one really knew what to do."

In the blink of an eye, a promising s-o-u men's basketball season... was over.

<tate hoffman says, "nothing really another team just kind of like, came over on our court...and they were just video taping it and saying 'it's a a season wrapped up, but not with a pretty bow or even decent paper.

The concerns surrounding the coronavirus led the n-a-i-a to shut down the national tournament, just a day after it started.

(take tate key) tate hoffman says, "i wish i would've known it was my last time walking off the court when we were playing that first round game."

(topic key) and the raiders men's team felt like they had a lot of momentum to make a run at a national title.

Hoffman says, "so i thought we had plenty more basketball ahead of us so that kind of stings knowing that was my last time playing for sou."

It seems unlikely winter athletes will get another year of eligibility, but nothing is for certain yet.

For spring s-o-u's defending national champions in softball, their season hangs in limbo.

The cascade conference suspended all spring play for two weeks, but nothing else beyond that.

For now, the team is trying to carry on business as usual, but it has been tough for the seniors.

(take gabby key) gabby sandoval says, "it is harder going to practice just, it's very emotional being with your team thinking this may be the last time i get to be out on the field with them."

(take allie key) allie stines says, "it's really weird because it's not like it's the end of a season and we're coming to terms with it.

It's the middle of our season and nobody's prepared for it.

It's hard to come to terms with really."

For some, it's about knowing it could all end any minute and instead soaking in every last moment.

(take kristen key) kristen mauroschadt says, "i feel like the more i worry about it the worse it's going to be