Katrina: Akshay supported me a lot during my initial B'wood days 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:07s - Published Katrina: Akshay supported me a lot during my initial B'wood days Actress Katrina Kaif stars opposite Akshay Kumar after a decade in the upcoming cop action drama "Sooryavanshi", and she thanks the actor for being a constant source of support in the initial phase of her career. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this