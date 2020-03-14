Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Global  

Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavi

Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavirus.

This footage shows employees waiting outside an Apple Store at New York City's Westfield World Trader Center shopping mall on Saturday (March 14th).

Apple said employees at its closed stores would be paid as normal.




